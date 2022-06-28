‘Shabby’ Bus Eireann service from airport to Dundalk criticised

A Dundalk man has hit out at Bus Eireann’s Dublin Airport to Dundalk service, which he used after returning from the UK last week.

Denis Cahalane, Blackrock, contacted The Argus to highlight how the bus broke down shortly after he boarded.

“On Tuesday 21 June, I returned to Dublin Airport from the UK in time to catch the 11.40am service from the airport to Dundalk. A shabby, 08 Reg single decker bus arrived. The driver experienced difficulty re-starting the bus and eventually it broke down on the slip road between the airport and motorway.”

He added: “The friendly, helpful driver, who has breakdown experience, could not do very much. Eventually the 12.40pm service picked up the passengers. One person had flown from Lagos, another from Chicago and two tourists were using an Irish bus service for the first time.”

Denis said that Bus Eireann “seem incapable of running a reliable, clean airport service.”

" Increasingly, intending and returning air passengers will rely on it because of escalation in fuel prices and sharp increase in airport parking charges. Last summer, the frequency of the service was reduced at short notice without adequate publicity. Many intending passengers were caught out.”

“Transport Ireland should review the service and put it out to tender. Then, the service might be operated by a private contractor with a proven record of running a reliable service.”

A spokesman for Bus Eireann said: “Regrettably on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 an incident occurred with our Expressway Route 100x service scheduled for 11:40am from Dublin to Dundalk. On this occasion, due to a minor defect, the vehicle could not operate the journey beyond Dublin Airport. Travelling customers were accommodated on the following service at 12:40pm and we apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused.”

“The vehicle in question was redeployed into service later in the day. We are glad to know the driver had positive interactions with our customers.”

The spokesman said that the Expressway Route 100x operates 34 services daily.

"While we understand and regret the impact of service disruption on individual passengers, it is important to note that in the past month, 99.5% of these services operated. The service is licensed by the National Transport Authority as a commercial operation that competes in the market with private operators.”

“We encourage intending passengers on Expressway services to book a guaranteed seat at expressway.ie.”