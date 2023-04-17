See the winning images in Dundalk Photographic Society’s annual exhibition

Waiting on the Bridge by Ger Mulhall, Dundalk Photographer of the year 2023

The annual exhibition by Dundalk Photographic Society is always a highlight in the calendar for anyone interested in photography as members of the award-winning club display their best images.

The exhibition opens on Saturday April 22 in The Basement Gallery at An Tain Arts Centre and runs until May 5. The judge for this year’s competition which runs in tandem with the exhibition is Sue Hartley from Rolls Royce Derby Photographic, England,

The Society hosted the final of their Photographer of the Year competition in their clubroom in Colaiste Chu Chulainn.

It was a very close competition, with Ger Mulhall coming out on top and only 2 points between him, second placed David Martin, and third placed Arthur Carron.