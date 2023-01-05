Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.2°C Dublin

See inside Frank Godfrey’s Donore Folk Museum treasure trove

Enya Markey, Tatiana Rostislab and Helena with Frank Godfrey at the opening day of the folk museum. Expand
The new Donore Folk Museum opened on New Years Day. Expand
Clionadh, Eoin, Darragh and Cillian O&rsquo;Lanagain at the opening of Donore Folk Museum. Expand
Eddie Devin Tom Harris and Kathleen Devin at the official opening of the museum at Frank&rsquo;s County Cottage, Donore. Expand
Tom Clery at the opening day of the folk museum. Expand
Rose Masinga, Natalia Bodryah, Svitlana Banas and Helenda Banas at the opening of the museum. Expand
Paddy and Lily Reilly at the opening day. Expand
Pat Farrelly at the opening of the folk museum. Expand
Frank Godfrey at the new Donore Folk Museum on New Years Day. Expand
Alan Fitzpatrick and John McCullen at the opening of the folk museum. Expand
The official opening of the museum at Frank&rsquo;s County Cottage, Donore. Expand

Close

Enya Markey, Tatiana Rostislab and Helena with Frank Godfrey at the opening day of the folk museum.

Enya Markey, Tatiana Rostislab and Helena with Frank Godfrey at the opening day of the folk museum.

The new Donore Folk Museum opened on New Years Day.

The new Donore Folk Museum opened on New Years Day.

Clionadh, Eoin, Darragh and Cillian O&rsquo;Lanagain at the opening of Donore Folk Museum.

Clionadh, Eoin, Darragh and Cillian O’Lanagain at the opening of Donore Folk Museum.

Eddie Devin Tom Harris and Kathleen Devin at the official opening of the museum at Frank&rsquo;s County Cottage, Donore.

Eddie Devin Tom Harris and Kathleen Devin at the official opening of the museum at Frank’s County Cottage, Donore.

Tom Clery at the opening day of the folk museum.

Tom Clery at the opening day of the folk museum.

Rose Masinga, Natalia Bodryah, Svitlana Banas and Helenda Banas at the opening of the museum.

Rose Masinga, Natalia Bodryah, Svitlana Banas and Helenda Banas at the opening of the museum.

Paddy and Lily Reilly at the opening day.

Paddy and Lily Reilly at the opening day.

Pat Farrelly at the opening of the folk museum.

Pat Farrelly at the opening of the folk museum.

Frank Godfrey at the new Donore Folk Museum on New Years Day.

Frank Godfrey at the new Donore Folk Museum on New Years Day.

Alan Fitzpatrick and John McCullen at the opening of the folk museum.

Alan Fitzpatrick and John McCullen at the opening of the folk museum.

The official opening of the museum at Frank&rsquo;s County Cottage, Donore.

The official opening of the museum at Frank’s County Cottage, Donore.

/

Enya Markey, Tatiana Rostislab and Helena with Frank Godfrey at the opening day of the folk museum.

droghedaindependent

Alison Comyn

The new year brought a brand new tourist attraction to the Boyne Valley with the official launch of the Donore Folk Museum.

Situated beside Frank Godfrey’s Country Cottage, it is the fruit of years of labour, collecting local memorabilia and historical artefacts, as well as donations, including some bones from Cromwell’s visit, and a horses head!

"We were delighted to have so many visitors on January 1st, where we had a ceili and President of the Old Drogheda Society John McCullen cut the tape to open the museum and gave a fascinating talk about some of the items we have here,” explains former Mayor of Drogheda Frank Godfrey.

"As well as some wonderful old photographs of the area, we have old farming tools, and visitors were very interested in the hand bones of one of Cromwell’s soldier’s hands!”

This is Louth Newsletter

Your weekly fix of local news and sport headlines from Louth, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Frank says they were honoured to have John McCullen come along to officiate, and join in the craic in the little Ceili House.

"Pat Farrelly, who founded the Trim Haymaking Festival, was also a special guest, and the whole day was a huge success,” adds Frank. “The cottage and museum are on the route to Newgrange, so it is the ideal stop-off for people visiting, and will become a local landmark.”

Frank says anyone is welcome to pop along to the museum during the day, and he will gladly show them around.

Frank doesn’t receive any funding for his endeavours, and says he is grateful for guest donations to help with the upkeep.

Privacy