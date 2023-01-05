See inside Frank Godfrey’s Donore Folk Museum treasure trove

The official opening of the museum at Frank’s County Cottage, Donore.

Alan Fitzpatrick and John McCullen at the opening of the folk museum.

Frank Godfrey at the new Donore Folk Museum on New Years Day.

Rose Masinga, Natalia Bodryah, Svitlana Banas and Helenda Banas at the opening of the museum.

Eddie Devin Tom Harris and Kathleen Devin at the official opening of the museum at Frank’s County Cottage, Donore.

Enya Markey, Tatiana Rostislab and Helena with Frank Godfrey at the opening day of the folk museum.

The new year brought a brand new tourist attraction to the Boyne Valley with the official launch of the Donore Folk Museum.

Situated beside Frank Godfrey’s Country Cottage, it is the fruit of years of labour, collecting local memorabilia and historical artefacts, as well as donations, including some bones from Cromwell’s visit, and a horses head!

"We were delighted to have so many visitors on January 1st, where we had a ceili and President of the Old Drogheda Society John McCullen cut the tape to open the museum and gave a fascinating talk about some of the items we have here,” explains former Mayor of Drogheda Frank Godfrey.

"As well as some wonderful old photographs of the area, we have old farming tools, and visitors were very interested in the hand bones of one of Cromwell’s soldier’s hands!”

Frank says they were honoured to have John McCullen come along to officiate, and join in the craic in the little Ceili House.

"Pat Farrelly, who founded the Trim Haymaking Festival, was also a special guest, and the whole day was a huge success,” adds Frank. “The cottage and museum are on the route to Newgrange, so it is the ideal stop-off for people visiting, and will become a local landmark.”

Frank says anyone is welcome to pop along to the museum during the day, and he will gladly show them around.

Frank doesn’t receive any funding for his endeavours, and says he is grateful for guest donations to help with the upkeep.