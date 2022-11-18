See inside former Louth B&B with nine bedrooms and just a stone’s throw from popular Blackrock beach

The former B&B is straight across the road from the popular Priest's Beach.

A nine-bedroom former B&B is up for sale in Blackrock with an asking price of €750,000.

The instantly recognisable three-storey property is one the village’s oldest houses, sitting in front of Blackrock Church and just a stone’s throw from Priest’s Beach.

Selling agents Sherry Fitzgerald Carroll describe the property as “one of the most interesting and recognisable properties on Blackrock Seafront with panoramic, front line sea views.

"This substantial property comprises: nine double bedrooms, seven of which are en-suite, spacious ground floor accommodation providing, welcome entrance hallway, two large reception rooms, each with adjoining dining/lounge rooms, good sized, modern and fully fitted kitchen with all modern conveniences, fitted utility room and access to rear yard. The property has a wonderful feel with many original features and unrivalled views over Dundalk Bay!

“Whilst, the property is a large residence it has a warm and friendly feel. The principle reception rooms, kitchen and bedrooms which are bright and airy, have spectacular views over Dundalk Bay, stretching from Blackrock’s Main Street to Gyles Quay, the Cooley Mountains and along the horizon between Ballagan Point and Dunany Point.”