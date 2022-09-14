Seamus Moran and Sinéad Murphy heading to Drogheda for new play

Top Irish actors Seamus Moran and Sinéad Murphy are bringing a brand new show to the Droichead Arts Centre on September 24 at 8pm.

Intended to launch in 2020, the pair had hoped that by Autumn 2021 things would have returned to a ‘new normal’ that would permit full theatres with people laughing, crying and applauding together again.

Seamus Moran has been an actor for over 30 years and is best known for his role as beleaguered Bistro owner Mike Gleeson on Fair City. He has had a rich and varied career on stage and screen with appearances in Intruder (UTV & Virgin Media), The Frankenstein Chronicles (ITV Encore), In the Middle of the Fields (Kilmallock Open Air), Walled City Passion (BBC/RTE/Derry Walls) and Vikings Valhalla (Netflix).

Sinéad Murphy has worked extensively as an actor and musician in theatre and film including Bridget & Eamon (RTE), Sharon Horgan’s Bad Sisters (Apple TV), Mary Ward in Dangerous Visionary and Witchhunters (New Decade TV); Fallout (RTE); The Matchmaker (Working Title); I Could Read The Sky; and The Marriage (Hiho Productions).

Sinead has toured Ireland and the world (New York, Boston, Moscow, Glasgow, Trieste, Vienna) with the award winning and critically acclaimed show ‘Songs of Joyce’. She most recently performed in ‘The Battle of Kildare Place’ as part of Bewley’s Cafe Theatre’s WALKABOUT Plays.

Fortunately, in September and October, Dolly and Mick are well and truly back on the road again and looking forward to seeing everyone in local theatres.

Returning from a gig, Mick is an unemployed fitter and a widower from Limerick, while Dolly is a ‘retired’ singer and two-time divorcee from Arkansas. Having been in a relationship for several years, the pair are both aware that their relationship is in trouble.

As Mick drives, Dolly takes the audience into her confidence, recounting her version of how they met and what she thinks their problems are. But Mick insists on providing his version too.

In truth, Mick has become obsessed with the ‘act’ which has given him real purpose again, and although not intended, it has become more important to him than Dolly. She, on the other hand, has been through it all before and knows that the whiff of success will eventually fade to the stench of failure and disillusion.

As they tell the audience their stories, each assists the other to re-enact key events and incidents, playing other relevant characters and frequently interrupting or contradicting each other’s recounting of events. These interruptions and contradictions become more contentious, underlining the tensions in the relationship.

Both know their relationship is in trouble, but while Mick thinks they just need a holiday in the sun, a month away together, Dolly knows that the only way to save their relationship is to give up the act.

Finally, Dolly bites the bullet, breaking her unexpected news shocking Mick, which threatens to alter the course of their future together.

Dolly and Mick is a funny, engaging story with a poignant denouement and several live songs that echo the love and hope, disillusion and despair, passion and perseverance that colours their story.

Tickets are on sale now, ranging in price from €16-€18.