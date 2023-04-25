RTE’s Ray D’Arcy meets BGT star Cillian O’Connor and East Meath swimmers on Laytown visit

East Meath was basking in April sunshine last Friday when Ray Darcy took his RTE 1 radio show to Laytown to meet with some of the locals, and even bravely took a dip in the wild and chilly waters off the sandy shores.

The popular presenter had received an invitation from Siobhan Woods, founder of the Bettystown Swim Tribe to meet her and her swimmers, way back in 2019, and it took them that long to come!

“Laytown is a beautiful town in Co Meath, and when people think of Meath, you think of it maybe being land-locked, but it has gorgeous beaches too,” he said to his listeners, from the roadcaster at O’Reilly’s supermarket shop. “It's windy and the sea is wild, like the Laytown Wave Warriors and the Bettystown Swim Tribe I met at the slip earlier on!”

Around 50 turned up to welcome Ray, and the sea swimmers explained their passion for taking to the high seas, in hail, rain or snow!

One swimmer described the sea as a ‘washing machine’ and the craic was mighty as they all took to the wave.

“There was something primal about it, with swimmers hollering and hooting, and holding hands and there was a connection with nature I can’t explain,” he says with a laugh.

“This is what the swim group is all about,” added swimmer Lorraine. “It doesn’t matter who you are, to where you’re from, put a swimsuit on and you’re just accepted.”

Founder Siobhan Woods told of how her swim tribe started with one or two brave souls, eventually swelling to hundreds.

“We started with a group in 2019 before Covid and then snowballed, eventually splitting between Mornington, Bettystown and Laytown,” she explained. “We have around 100 on the timesheet, so people have to stagger it to get parking!”

The legendary Nuala O’Reilly (93) from O’Reilly’s supermarket was also interviewed about her 65 years in business selling buckets and spades, ice cream and emergency togs, as well as a chat with Ross Kenny from Boyne Boats.