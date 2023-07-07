Revenue seize contraband worth over €100,000 in Louth

Revenue's Toby with the seizure of illegal tobacco.

The seizure by Revenue in Louth earlier today.

Earlier today, as part of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers seized 80,000 cigarettes, 40kgs of ‘roll your own’ tobacco and over €6,500 in cash, following the search, under warrant, of a residential premises in Co. Louth. The seizures were made with the assistance of detector dog Toby.

The illicit cigarettes and tobacco of various brands, have an estimated retail value of over €94,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €73,400.

Revenue officers were granted a 3-month cash detention order today in respect of the cash above by Judge John Brennan at Dundalk District Court.

A man has been questioned in relation to this seizure and investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply of illegal tobacco products. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.