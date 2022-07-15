Reunited Ukrainian family play concert in the Redemptorist Church tonight

A Ukrainian family reunited by their love of music, are to give what will be a very special concert of classical music this evening (Friday) in St Joseph’s Redemptorist Church.

Professional musicians Valerii and his wife Olena Supruniuk, who are currently living in Dundalk, having fled the war in Ukraine, will be playing with their son Vadym, who had to get permission to leave the country to perform in Ireland. He returns to Kviv on Saturday.

The family were reunited for the Festival in a Van performed a number of concerts featuring Ukranian and Irish musicians in Dundalk and Drogheda last Saturday, thanks to the efforts of Gemma Murray of Music Generation Louth who helped Vadim to get permission to travel from Ukraine.

The week has been a joyous one for the family, as not only did Vadim get to see his parents Valerii and Olena, but also his two sons who are now living with their grandparents in Dundalk.

The Supruniuks fled Kviv on March 23, as the city came under fire from the Russia forces that had invaded the country.

Telling his story with the help of Alla Mikhnova, an English teacher from Ukraine who is also a refugee in Dundalk, Valerii becomes upset as he recalls how they had to leave their homeland

They made the decision to leave on March 29th after bombs hit a shopping centre near their home, taking with them their two grandsons, aged 8 and 14.

They got the train to Lviv, leaving behind them they life they had enjoyed as successful professional musicians. As they left in a hurry and couldn’t take much luggage, they had to leave their instruments behind.

“Ireland has been very welcoming,” says Valerii, who has been touched by the kindness shown to the family since their arrival in Dundalk.

He explains that when the owner of Lismar Guest House, where they family are staying, learned that he was a musician, she arranged for him to get a violin from the Sound Shop in Drogheda, which had received a number of donations of musical instruments for Ukrainian refugees.

Since then, his daughter-in-law has brought the violin he had left behind in Kviv when she came to visit her sons, and his wife plays the violin which he had been given.

Back in the Ukraine, Valerii and Olena had their own ensemble, specialising in playing chamber music. They toured throughout Europe and, in 2004, had represented Ukraine in the cultural programme at the Olympic Games in Greece.

They play under the name of the Rozumovsky Collection Salon Ensemble, which reflects their lifework in preserving the 18th and 19th century chamber music from the collection of Duke Rozumovsky.

This is a priceless collection of unique music which had been collected by the Andriy ad Olexiy Rozumovsky. Most of works were written for two violins and bass, and in many cases, these were the only copies of the music that exist.

Valerii explains how he and his wife began transcribing the manuscripts when their son was young. It was a painstaking task which they did by hand.

“It took us a year to write all the notes,” he says.

When Vadym graduated from the Music Conservatory in Kviv aged 17, he joined the family ensemble, playing the bassoon.

"We were full time professional musicians, playing across Europe, but because of the war, everything has changed,” says Valerii.

He says that the situation is still too dangerous for them to return home with their grandchildren, even though their son can’t leave the country and his wife has also remained there.

Music is a very important part of the Ukrainian heritage and culture, says Valerii, and after fleeing the country, h​​​​​​​e dreamt of once again performing in a beautiful old church, like they did before the war.

He attended a concert with Estonian choir as part of the Louth Contemporary Music Festival in June, and met with Gemma Murray, who with her husband Eamonn Quinn, is founder of this unique festival.

This proved the catalyst for Vadym being able to join them to perform at the Festival in a Van concerts at the Crowne Plaza, Dundalk, and St Peter’s, Drogheda last Sunday.

They also performed in the Green Church last night and will play together for the last time in St Joseph’s Redemptorist Church tonight, before Vadym returns to Kviv on Saturday.

The concert takes place at 8pm and admission is free.