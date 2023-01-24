Public urged to vote for Nina’s Drogheda mural in international street art competition

Nina Valkoff’s with her mural of the mythological figure of Étaín, which has been shortlisted in Street Art Cities “Best Mural of 2022” award.

Droichead Art Centre, Love Drogheda BIDs and Louth County Council are calling on public help to put Drogheda on the global stage.

All are delighted that Nina Valkoff’s contribution to the DRAWDA Urban Art Trail, based on the mythological figure of Étaín has been shortlisted in Street Art Cities “Best Mural of 2022” award. Nina’s mural has helped bring a new energy to Meatmarket Lane and is one of six large-scale murals that make up the DRAWDA project, all depicting Irish Mythological stories and figures.

“Large-scale murals have a real impact as cities look for interesting ways to include and integrate art in public spaces,” says Droichead Arts Centre director, Collette Farrell.

“The DRAWDA project is a legacy project that we aim to further develop and preserve, working with local, national, and international artists, like Nina, who bring their talents and unique perspective to our local stories.”

Love Drogheda BIDS CEO, Trevor Connolly said they would encourage all locals to visit Nina’s mural on Meatmarket Lane, as well as the other five in the trail and most importantly to vote for Nina’s piece via the Street Art Cities app.

Voting for Best of 2022 closes on January 31st. Voting can be done via the Street Art Cities App in either the Apple or Google App store. Let’s all vote number 1 for Nina’s Étaín mural!