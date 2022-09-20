Public advised not to touch dead seabirds on East Meath coast

The public are advised to keep pets away from the dead birds.

Beachgoers greeted by the sad sight of dead birds on Laytown strand and along the coastline and have been advised not to touch or attempt to remove them.

A number of dead gannets were pictured along the beach, along with three smaller seabirds.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, along with the HSE Public Health’s Department are also highlighting important information about Avian Influenza A (H5N1) in wild sea birds at a number of locations across the country.

Meath County Council have said, “In recent days the Councils attention has been brought to the presence of a small number of dead sea birds washed up on the beach and particularly on either side of the Nanny estuary.

“The indications are that these birds may have died from a form of Avian Influenza which is occasionally prevalent amongst the wild sea bird population and because of its infectious nature the public are advised not to touch the dead birds as removal should only be handled with great care using the necessary protective clothing and other equipment.

“Similarly the public are advised to keep pets away from the dead birds.”

The Department of Agriculture noted that “Avian Influenza (AI), commonly known as bird flu, is a notifiable animal disease and is a highly contagious viral disease affecting the respiratory, digestive and/or nervous system of many species of birds.

“Members of the public are also encouraged to take the following safety precautions:

“Do not touch sick or dead wild birds. Human cases of this strain of Avian Influenza are very rare. However, individuals should not touch sick or dead birds.

“Report sightings of sick or dead birds. People can report any sightings of sick or dead wild birds to the local Regional Veterinary Office or contact the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine at 014928026.

“Consider keeping pets indoors or on leash in areas wild birds frequent.”

People can report findings to environment@meathcoco.ie.