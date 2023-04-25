Popular Dundalk chip shop goes on the market

Kieran's Take Away in Dundalk has gone on the market

One of Dundalk’s best-loved chippies is for sale. Kieran’s Take Away on Chapel Street has gone on the market with an asking price of €295,000.

For thirty years Kieran’s has been a firm favourite with Dundalk folk in search of a tasty burger or fish and chips.

The shop itself comes with takeaway area, fully fitted commercial equipment including extractor fan, refrigeration area, preparation area, chipping area and storage area.

The upstairs accommodation comprises of three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property also comes fully installed with CCTV and alarm.

Estate agent Peter Begley of Sherry Property Consultants says “The business is well established and well located in Chapel Street and is extremely well known with a great reputation. This is a fantastic opportunity for somebody in the fast food industry to expand their business or to move into that sector.”