Police in New York arrest man in connection with discovery of singer Claire McKenna’s body

A man has been arrested in relation to the discovery of Claire McKenna's body in October.

New York police have arrested a 61-year-old man in relation to discovery of the body of Claire McKenna in the NY borough of Queens on October 12th.

The body of the 26-year-old singer, whose father, Derek, is originally from Kilkerley, was discovered near a bush in what were described as ‘suspicious circumstances’.

The NYPD confirmed this week that Pedro Sanchez (61) of 212-47 Jamaica Avenue, Queens, NY was arrested on Monday 19trh December on charges of Concealment of a Human Corpse and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th.

In the aftermath of her death Claire’s heartbroken family offered a $35,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Her father Derek grew up in Belrobin and her family maintain strong links in the north Louth area.

In a public appeal for information issued in November, the McKenna family alleged that a man was captured on video pushing a trolley, which contained what they believe was Claire’s body.

Just over 24 hours earlier she had sent a text to her family, indicating that she needed help, and that her phone battery was almost dead.

Speaking at the time the appeal was issued, Nigel McKenna, Claire's uncle and godfather, told The Argus that the entire family are “completely devastated” at her death.

He described her as “such a lovely girl” who “loved dogs and collected food for the homeless.”

Claire also wrote and performed her own songs, alongside her sister, and the pair have released their music on iTunes.

Nigel said the shocking nature of her death was almost “unbearable”.

"We are all devastated. The pain and sorrow my sister-in-law and brother is in is unbearable. We live in a society that becomes numb to crime due to normalcy. There is nothing normal about this, We will never stop until justice is served.”