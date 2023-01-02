Playmates Montessoris raise €265 for school chum’s mum

Christmas at playmates Montessori Schools Drogheda is always a special time of the year.

Just before Christmas, both Playmates Presentation and St Joseph’s had a Christmas Jumper fundraiser. All pupils and staff wore their favourite Christmas Jumper and donations were given to the Go-Fund-Me campaign for Tracy Reynolds.

“This was a cause close to our hearts” explained Ruth O’Connor who is the manager for Playmates Montessori St Joseph’s.

"Tracy’s son Oliver attends our Link Hour and we felt this year it was appropriate to use our Christmas Jumper day to send funds to the go fund me campaign. Between the two school we gathered €265 and there were some parents who donated on-line to the exact amount raised is not known but we were delighted with the amount we transferred and we had a lovely Christmas Jumper day in both schools”.

Owner Jackie Walshe went on to describe the magical Santa visit day.

“Santa was very busy as he visited both our preschools. He was amazing and took his time with each of the pupils and gave them a beautiful book as a gift,” she explained. “He also left some wonderful toys for each school. Santa certainly wasn’t shy in getting his picture taken with each pupil and enjoyed the group photo taken in both schools “.

Playmates Montessori re-opens Thursday 5th January in both presentation and St Joseph’s primary schools.