Pictures as Drogheda Panto Society back on the big stage with Mother Goose

Elaine O&rsquo;Brien with Nina Faulkner, Heidi Fitzpatrick and Liam Casey at panto rehearsals last week. Expand
John Kirwan, better known to us all as Simple Simon, getting fitted for his costume with Sandra Byrne. Expand
Cast members at rehearsals for the upcoming show. Expand
Some of the younger members of the panto society. Expand
Roisin Lowry plays The Lawyer in the panto. Expand
Clive Fitzpatrick and John Kirwan in rehearsals. Expand
The dancers busy rehearsing for the show. Expand
Eimear McMahon and Aisling Thornton of the Drogheda Pantomime Society. Expand
Katie Mills, Ciara Fagan, Laura McDonnell and Amy Reynolds at the panto rehearsals. Expand
James Leech, Elaine O&rsquo;Brien and Jessica Ferris at the Panto rehearsals. Expand
Jessica Ferris and James Leech at the Panto rehearsals. Expand
Isabelle Tuite Rice and Hollie Mulhall of the Drogheda Pantomime Society. Expand
Panto rehearsals underway at The Barbican. Expand

Alison Comyn

It’s back and it’s bigger and better than ever!

The Drogheda Pantomime Society is gearing up for a return to the stage after a forced break, and the entire cast – of course with many familiar faces – is champing at the bit to showcase this year’s production.

Fiona O’Connell’s Mother Goose will have its premiere on Friday January 20th at 7.30pm in the Barbican Centre, and promises lots of family fun and frolics for all the family.

"Old favourites John Kirwan will be back as Simple Simon, Conor Tolan as the Dame, Clive Fitzpatrick with his Frilly Frocks shop and Elaine as a Super Baddie,” explains Panto member Rachel Murray. “But we also have a wealth of new talent in the society, and new faces on the stage, and many of them were in the dancing ten years ago, and coming back as seniors.”

Tickets priced €15 each are flying out the door and the show will run until Sunday January 29th, with evening and matinee shows available.

"There’s no panto like a local panto, and it is fantastic to be back after COVID, so we hope everyone enjoys the show as much as we enjoy putting it on,” she says.

Book tickets on the Drogheda Pantomime Society Facebook page, or at the Barbican Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

