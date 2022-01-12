Permission sought to demolish five derelict cottages for development

Permission is being sought from Louth County Council for a mixed-use development in Drogheda.

Brugha Developments Ltd has applied for the go-ahead on a site of 0.6327ha, located at and to the rear of 51-55 Hardman’s Gardens, consisting of the demolition of 5 existing derelict two-storey cottages, the clearance of all overgrown vegetation and the construction of a mixed-use development, ranging in height from 2 to 5 no. storeys above basement level.

The mixed-use development will consist of 42 independent/assisted living and medical support residential units (7 two-bed maisonettes with rooftop PV arrays in 2 terraces; 10 one-bed dwelling units and 25 two-bed dwelling units in 2 connected blocks) with associated private gardens/balconies and associated ancillary supports and facilities; and a two storey commercial building (490.2sqm), comprising a café/bakery selling hot and cold food for consumption on and off the premises (83.5sqm), a pharmacy (72.2sqm), a medical centre (226.4sqm) and communal circulation space (71.1sqm).

The development will include landscaped open space with play area and outdoor gym equipment (882sqm); 46 car parking spaces at basement and street levels; and 125 bicycle parking spaces at basement and street levels.

Access to serve the development will be provided via a new multimodal entrance at Hardman’s Gardens and a new pedestrian and cycle entrance at Scarlet Crescent.

The development will also include the decommissioning of the existing pelican crossing and the relocation of the pelican crossing further sought on Hardman’s Gardens.

Planning permission is also sought for all ancillary site and development works above and below ground to facilitate the development including bin stores; substation, lighting, retaining walls, boundary treatments, hard and soft landscaping, services and associated signage.

Elsewhere, Brendan and Mary Whyte have applied for retention permission for amendments to works permitted under reg. ref. no. 17/160: (A) Metal cladding to the southeast and southwest façade and roof of the rear extension.

(B) The addition of a 40m2 metal garden shed to the southwest of the site.

Meanwhile, planning permission is being sought for (A) 2 proposed new rooflights to the existing front northeast roof.

(B) A proposed new 52m2 pool house to the south of the existing house, and all associated landscaping ancillary and boundary works, at Hollycrest, Beaulieu, Drogheda.

Permission is being sought by Alison Reid for a detached domestic garage with adjoining DIY/gardening equipment storage area and plant room and all associated site development works, at Port, Togher.