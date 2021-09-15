Permission sought for housing development off Avenue Road

Permission is being sought from Louth County Council for a housing development off the Avenue Road in Dundalk.

Hollywood Developments has applied for permission for demolition of an existing storage shed; construction of 66 residential units on a site of c. 2.433 hectares.

All units are provided with private amenity space in the form of gardens or balconies/terraces. The 66 units consist of 20 terraced/end of terrace houses, 26 semi-detached and 20 duplex units.

The proposed houses are a mix of 2 and 3 storeys in height while the duplex buildings are proposed at 3 storeys in height. The 46 houses consist of a mix of 3 and 4 bedroom units (14 four-bed and 32 three-bed).

The 20 duplexes consist of the following: 10 two-bedroom units, 10 three-bedroom units.

The proposal includes the provision of a new vehicular entrance and access road from the existing Dunmore housing estate, car and bicycle parking, EV charging points, public and communal open space with associated landscaping, new boundary treatments, all associated internal access roads, cycleway/footpath, bin stores, foul and surface water drainage, site lighting, electricity substation, development naming feature and all associated and ancillary site works, at Dunmore Estate, Long Avenue Road, Dundalk.

A Natura Impact Statement accompanies the application.

Meanwhile, Paula Tiernan has applied for permission for demolition of an existing single storey office building; construction of a 5 storey mixed use building comprising of 2 retail/office units at ground floor level (level 0) and 18 apartments over 4 storeys above, 12 one-bed and 6 two-bed (floors levels 1-3 consist of 4 one-bed and 1 two-bed, floor, level 4 consists of 3 twobed apartments), bin storage, cycle parking, pedestrian and vehicular entrances, car parking, site lighting, foul and surface water drainage and all associated site development works at Francis Street, Townparks, Dundalk.