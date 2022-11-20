Wow factor hits as town celebrates return of a true festive atmosphere

The welcome return at the week-end of the ‘Carnival of Light Parade’ and the ‘Frostival Winter Festival’ is yet another sign that as a community we are slowly awaking from the slumber caused by the Covid lockdowns.

The need to restrict or cancel large public gatherings for the last two years greatly impacted on Christmas when people love to mingle, socialise and rejoice in this special time of year.

It is therefore fitting that a special effort was made this year to shake off the Scrooge induced gloom caused by Covid, and Friday night’s celebrations, attended by thousands, was a perfect way to start.

There was a wonderful atmosphere on a cold, crisp, clear night in the town centre and the centrepiece was the fantasic digtal festive projection onto the corner of the Market Square and Earl Street. WhatsApp videos of the projections will have been sent worldwide to friends and family living overseas, so the message that Dundalk is back and looking forward to Christmas will have reached far and wide.

As we all know the cost of staging Friday’s events was considerable, and in this it is only right that the support provided by Dundalk Credit Union should be recognised.

Our local Credit Union is increasingly becoming involved in supporting a wide variety of community projects and charities, and are putting the country’s two main surviving banks, AIB and BoI to shame for both banks which once were generous in supporting the communities are now more concerned with enhancing their profits.

For that reason we should acknowledge the role that our Credit Union is playing, and also to pay tribute to the leadership shown by Martin McElligott and his team at BIDS and our local authority, Louth County Council helping to bring the festive spirit to our streets to help forget the gloom of the last two years.