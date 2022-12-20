We are proud that Private Sean Rooney lived amongst and walked our streets with us

Private Seán Rooney was killed on active service in Lebanon last Wednesday as he drove colleagues to the airport

The circumstances and who was responsible for the shooting dead of Pte Sean Rooney and injuring three of his colleagues in the attack in Lebanon last week will in time be determined by a UN investigation.

It may be that those responsible will never be identified and more than likely will never face justice for their crime.

All of that ignores the awful reality that a young man has lost his life in dreadful circumstances, and that his grieving mother who lost her husband only three years ago, and Sean’s fiancée, friends and colleagues are having to cope with his death.

He was, as Fr. Noel Kehoe reminded his congregation in St. Joseph’s on Sunday “a young man who walked the streets of our town” and who served his country in the noble pursuit of trying to maintain the peace in a war torn part of the world.

Dundalk, as we all know, has always had an army presence, with men and women from the area giving distinguished service.

Sean Rooney’s family were part of that proud tradition that we have always cherished in this town.

Others like Sean have paid the ultimate price with their lives and we all remember at this time the family of another Dundalk member of the Armed Forces, Private Michael McNeela who was shot dead while on duty at a checkpoint in Lebanon on February 24th, 1989.

When both Sean and Michael volunteered to be part of the UN Peacekeeping Force they knew the risks involved, yet they were willing to make that sacrifice to be part of this country’s commitment to the maintenance of peace and normality in a much troubled part of the Middle East.

They did so with professionalism, dedication and courage, and while it is very difficult for the families of those who lost their lives or sustained serious injury to continue with their lives in the face of such a dreadful loss, they can in time take some consolation from the belief that they were not just doing a job that they loved, but one that they knew was making a contribution to making this world a better place.

We mourn Sean Rooney’s death, and we pray for his family facing a future without his loving presence in their lives, but as a town, as a community, we are proud that he lived amongst us, and “walked our streets”.