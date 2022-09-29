The last oozings, hours by hours as autumn creeping upon us yet again

“Thou watchest the last oozings, hours by hours”.

Thus wrote John Keats in his much loved poem “To Autumn”, a time of year that many regard as the best, a “season of mists and mellow fruitfulness” was how Keats described it in his opening words to his verse.

That “touch of stubble-plains with rosy hue” sends many into the countryside in autumn to enjoy the last embers of the season before the onslaught of winter.

Some roam country roads to see “gathering swallows twitter in the skies”, others search out Louth’s extensive coastline where there is much to enjoy.

The weeks of September this autumn have been exceptionally mild and warm, allowing more people than in previous years to explore the treasurers that are available - free of charge - in this, an era when the cost of everything is the main topic.

That search has led some to walk the mile long road that leads to the bottom of the Shore Road where many stop and marvel at the extent of the 4,500 hectares of mudflats that in the coming winter months will provide winter feeding for the largest concentration of oystercatchers and bar-tailed godwits in Ireland.

There, on most of the glorious autumn days of the last month, it was always possible to find a friend, standing engrossed, content in their own world, staring across the salt marshes with the Cooley mountains in the background.

Often they will see wildfowl such as geese or duck emerge from the full range of plant communities that provide their winter feed, and reflect on just how privileged it is to be alive at this time of year.

Unfortunately though there are no seats available, or indeed no observation platform to sit and enjoy the wide variety of coastal habitat that is available and which is regarded as an area of international importance as ecological and geomorphological sites.

What would it take, a few hundred euros to provide a few seats or even a raised platform on the bank that runs along the shore.

Of course many have been lobbying with little success for a new walk to be installed from the bottom of the Point Road to link with Blackrock, but such is the wait for this much needed and valuable amenity that most have given up hope that it will ever be built.

That shouldn’t stop the desire for some seating to be provided so that next autumn regulars to that area can dwell on Keats hope “that warm days will never cease”.