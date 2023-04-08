Sweet Afton mural enhances, a new way to tell story of town’s past

Comment

Adding to the fine collage of murals which have considerably enhanced the appearance and the profile of Dundalk’s historial, commercial and industrial history is the latest which has appeared on the gable end of a building which should have a place of pride in the town.

It is of course the front office of the former Carrolls factory in Church Street where a verse from Robert Burns most famous poem ‘Sweet Afton’ is emblazoned for all the world to see, ponder and query.

The lines are of course “flow gently, sweet Afton’, a lyrical poem describing the Afton Water in Aryshire in Scotland and were written by Burns in 1791, and set to music by Jonathan E Spilman in 1837. It is still sung today.

The “Sweet Afton” name was adopted appropriately enough by P.J. Carrolls & Co. in 1919 for their unfiltered cigarettes manufactured in their Church Street factory.

The clever marketing ploy was adopted by the firm to celebrate the link between Dundalk and Burns, the national poet of Scotland because his eldest sister, Agnes lived in Dundalk from 1817 until her death in 1834 and is buried in the cemetery that surrounds St. Nicholas Parish Church.

Indeed the words from her brother’s most famous poem, very suitably and simply displayed on the former front office building, and in a font that matches that of the cigarette packet, could be seen as a fitting epitaph to a brother and sister.

Carroll’s originally thought that the brand would only be successful in Scotland if the carton simply had the image of Burns or a Scottish name on the packet, so the people of Dundalk were canvassed and the name ‘Sweet Afton’ was chosen.

A larger version of the cigarette was also marketed under the brand name ‘Afton Major’, and the name served as an inspiration for Carroll’s Major brand of tipped cigarettes.

The new mural is also a very welcome reminder of the key role that the company played in almost every aspect of life in Dundalk for a whole generation of townspeople for not only was the company a major employer - with over 700 on the payroll - the Carroll family, Patrick James and Vincent Stannus who were the driving force behind the firm’s success contributed generously to many aspects of the commercial, social and sport life of the town.

It all started from that Church Street premises in 1824 and steadily progressed to produce cigarette brands, including ‘Sweet Afton’ that were among the best selling in Ireland in the 20th century.

Of course the Church Street manufacturing facility outgrew the facilities in Church Street causing the firm to move to a purpose built factory in 1970 which is now part of the DkIT complex.

Carroll’s was acquired by Rothmans in 1990 and Rothmans was then acquired by British American Tobacco in 1998 and they hold the rights to all the former Carroll’s brands, including ‘Sweet Afton’ which was discontinued in 2011.

It is therefore fitting that given the part that Carroll’s played in the history of the town, and the links with the Burns family that Robert’s most famous line “flow gently, sweet Afton’ now prominently displayed on this iconic building in Church Street so that we call stop, and remember the hundreds of townspeople who earned a very good living in the Carroll’s factory and perhaps try and recite the entire verse of that poem which reads:

Flow gently, sweet Afton, amang thy green braes

Flow gently, I’ll sing thee a song in thy praise

My Mary’s asleep by they murmuring stream

Flow gently, sweet Afton, disturb not her dream