Surely there is a better way to run courts

Covid has changed all of our lives and the way we are having to go about normal routines to comply with safety regulations.

In most cases we are finding it difficult to comply with these new impositions on our lives. Mask wearing, for example, is nuisance for most. So too is queuing outside of shops, especially now that the cold weather is just around the corner.

There is however one annoying aspect about the need to maintain social distancing and this is the instruction for litigants and others involved in cases held in the District, Circuit and High Courts in Dundalk to have to wait outside the courthouse, assembling in the Market Square while they await their case to be called.

Obviously the reason for this is that there is not sufficient accommodation inside the courthouse for to meet social distancing regulations and consequently defendants, witnesses and others involved in the court proceedings must stand and wait in cold and wet at the Market Square.

Apart from the inconvenience caused to many there is the very obvious concern about the privacy of litigants being violated, who they must stand within the ear shot of all while they wait to have their name called out.

Of course many expected that this would be a temporary arrangement, but with Covid infection rates still soaring, the prospect is that there will be a need to extend this arrangements for courts well into the new year.

In that case there is a duty of care on those who administer our courts to come up with a better solution, like erecting some temporary cover in the Market Square for the duration of the winter months, or better still hire out the nearby town hall where litigants could wait in comfort while their cases are called.

All it would need is electronic display sign erected at the steps of the court to notify witnesses or defendants that their case is about to start. This sign could be used in tandem with a number system to protect the privacy of those with business before the courts.

We all thought that Covid would be a temporary intrusion into our lives, but temporary is taking on a permanent look at this stage forcing all of us to find new ways to ensuring that life continues as normal as possible and this includes conducing court proceedings in a dignified, safe and comfortable manner for all involved.