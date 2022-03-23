Recipients deserve Dundalk Chairman’s awards

Cllr. Maria Doyle, Cathaoirleach Dundalk MDC with recipients of the Dundalk Civic Awards for 2020 watched by Council staff and councillors. Recipients include Damien Reid, Billy Cairns and Harry Bellew, Dundalk Brass Band, Caolan Rafferty, Emmet Woods and Joy Quigley, Friary Youth Club, Fu and Triona Faapito, Dundalk Ravens Basketball Club, Bernadine Quinn, Dundalk Outcomers, Mary Murtagh (absent from picture) and Joe Murtagh, Redeemer Family Resource Centre. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The return of the Dundalk Civic Awards - which were recently presented in County Hall - for the first time in two years was another clear signal that the worst of the pandemic is hopefully behind us as public civic life returns to normal.

Huge crowds at St Patrick’s Day Parades around the country will have unnerved many, and the spike in COVID cases numbers following the increase in socialisation is a timely reminder that the virus is still of concern - but we as a nation seem to be set on the road to a return to normality with no diversions expected or planned for and certainly no thoughts of engaging reverse gear.

The return of normal civic, community and sporting life is greatly welcomed.

We could not take much more of lockdown and restrictions, although set against the present suffering of Ukrainians, they were very little to endure.

The Civic Awards are a relatively recent introduction to life in Dundalk and Louth and recognise the contribution of townsfolk to their town and community in a variety of sectors. The receipients make a huge contribution to local life and fully deserve the recognition of the Chairman.