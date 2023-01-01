OMG you have to LOL at our use of language

An innocent question over the festive period got me thinking about how confusing the world must appear to some.

As the Christmas tree glimmered and twinkled with the lights, a young relative asked what does LED mean or stand for? Light-emitting diode is the answer for those who didn’t already know.

However the more you think of it, the more you realise that modern life and daily vocabulary is dominated by acronyms and abbreviations. They hit you everywhere and at every turn.

RTE, ITV, HSE, INTO, EU, UN, LMETB, LOL, TLC, DkIT, LCC and RSVP. Acronyms and abbreviations are with you at every turn.

In the pre-digital world, before Google was the resource for every question and challenge, a dictionary was part and parcel of daily life and used widely in schools and many parts of life.

Inside the traditional dictionary, whether it was a Collins or Oxford version, there was a section for the most commonly used acronmyns and abbreviations.

Comprehensive as it was, today’s edition would be much more voluminous and contain abbreviations only created since the arrival of texting and messaging on mobile phones.

Since then the explosion of social media apps and usage has seen the creation of a new language, which unless you are of a younger generation can be be impossible to follow.

DM - Direct message, BTW - By the Way, CYA - See ya, IMO - In my opinion, TMI - Too much information, TBH - To be honest, LMAO - laughing my a** off.

The list goes on and on.

Many of us will have received one of those texts with a short string of abbreviations which decoded actually makes a complete sentence, if you have the time and patience, that is, to do that.

Don’t even get started on emojis and the minefield of what emoji to use, where and when. God forbid that you innocently send an emoji to a colleague that you think means one thing, but actually means another or is wrongly interpretated by the person on the receiving end.

Our use of languages constantly evolves and words can develop new meanings and new words are added to the language every year with 2022 additions to dictionaries including, social media abbreviations, such as FTW - for the win. A new entry for 2022 is amirite, which is actually a combination of three words - am I right.

Other words for 2022 really are driven by the explosion in technology and how it has become ubiquitous, Copypasta - which refers to any type of data (including text) that has been copied and spread online. It can range from lighthearted memes to serious political messages and Deplatform which is a word to refer to taking any sort of speaking platform away from somebody. Specifically, it can refer to kicking someone off of a large communication platform, like social media.

Perhaps my favourite for 2022 is fluffernutter which describes a sandwich that entails spreading peanut butter and marshmallow topping on white bread. Yum, Yum?

Finally another new entry to the 2022 dictionary is Whataboutism - This word refers to the act of responding to an accusation by saying that somebody else committed an offence that was the same or worse. As in “sure, I was late to work but whatabout that guy who didn’t even show up today?”

So whatabout it all, well, you can start to understand why it can be a confusing world at times and certainly for those of an older generation, the changes in the modern world must be bewildering to comprehend and as we see, it’s not just mircochips and new nano-technology that is changing in our world, but so too is our language and use of it.