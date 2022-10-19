Mix of tenants hasn’t worked and the lessons need to be learned for future

The fault with Hallidays Mills apartment block, which has been much in the news in the last few months because of anti-social behaviour, was made in the allocation of the apartments.

From the start it was inevitable - and this was pointed out to Louth County Council - that accommodating families with young children in a complex with single persons who had been homeless for a considerable time but some of whom had a variety of issues with drug and alcohol abuse.

The Council, when challenged on this, rightly pointed out that they had a statutory obligation to house homeless people, and that every person deserves a chance to rehabilitate and reform their lives by getting a home of their own.

Undoubtedly the Council felt that the mixture of apartments, some suitable for families, others for single persons, could lead to harmonious living and the development of a community spirit, whereby individuals with problems could benefit from living in excellent accommodation and by giving the chance to become part of normal community life.

That hasn’t happened and many of the tenants in Hallidays say that they are living a nightmare. Alarms go off two and three times a night, there are regular fights, Gardai are called regularly to sort out a variety of problems, and a number of tenants have been evicted while others are on their last warning.

Instead of the community spirit that many hoped would develop, tenants are afraid to leave their apartments, even during daytime and there is little contact between neighbours.

A number of the tenants have applied to the Council to be moved to other accommodation, but they are told that there is little prospect of that happening because of the housing shortage, while seeking private rented accommodation with the help of HAP is not an option.

In many ways this is a real tragedy for the apartments are some of the finest in town, with all the facilities provided, heating, TV outlets, etc. and an internal courtyard where the opportunity exists to develop a variety of community gatherings.

After allocating the tenancies the Council handed over the complex to Co-Operative Housing Ireland who have the day to day task of managing the complex and while inevitably they have encountered teething problems, the fear has been expressed that Hallidays Mills will become a virtual ‘no go area’ with obvious consequences for tenants who rely on a number of agencies, charitable organisations and others for help.

Unfortunately the problem with the complex may be new to Dundalk, but it is not unique in parts of the country, and the only solution may be for the Council to re-examine their policy in relation to the allocation of tenancies in this, or any other apartment complex of this nature.