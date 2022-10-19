Louth’s field of dreams moves closer to reality

Louth County Board Chairman, Peter Fitzpatrick leads Newtown Blues and St Mary’s in the parade prior to the start of the drawn Louth Senior County Final in Clan na Gael Pairc.

At a rain soaked Dowdallshill for the replay of the Louth Senior Football Final on Sunday afternoon, minds may have wandered to the dreams of playing the set-piece of the club season in a brand new county stadium in Dundalk in the not too distant future.

During the summer the mood was downbeat at the prospect of turning the dream of a new modern stadium into reality, with the spiralling cost of construction materials and labour, appearing to put the cost of Louth GAA’s project beyond what seemed possible in the short to medium term.

Over the past year the estimated cost of the project had risen form €12m to over €19m.

That was before last week’s dramatic announcement that Louth GAA would benefit from a cash injection of over €14million from the Government’s ‘Irish Immigrant Investor Programme’.

37 foreign investors have pledged €400,000 each to Louth’s development in exchange for Irish residency.

With work on the pitch expected to start shortly and e-tenders invitations for the construction due to be released in the coming weeks, the reality is dawning upon Louth’s GAA supporters that their long-cherished dream of finally having a modern home stadium to host their intercounty matches and showpiece club games has become a lot, lot closer.

No doubt there will be a hurdle or two in the way with additional funding required from Croke Park or the Government but the windfall has delivered renewed momentum to the project which had appeared to be drifting along aimlessly, but the steering committee, chaired by County Board Chairman Peter Fitzpatrick have delivered a real coup in securing this funding and there is a very real prospect that the 2024 or 2025 County Senior Final could be played at Louth GAA’s new home in town.