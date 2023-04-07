Louth TD Ruairí Ó Murchú’s reflection of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement: Agreement made prospect of a new Ireland possible

Comment

Even now, as we prepare to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, it doesn’t feel like history, it feels like something that is certainly still relevant, still alive, still working, still ‘processing’. The Spring of 1998 hit different. It didn’t feel like Spring for sure. I remember the rain, glued to the TV, watching the images of the intense talks at Stormont as parties tried to hammer out a deal, with the world and I watching. I remember the place I was living in Drumcondra, where I was sharing with three friends and trying, but not succeeding very well, to study for second year exams on DCU’s Computer Applications degree course. I was at home, in Knockbridge at the weekends. There were no books looked through for weeks before and after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. I was watching TV, watching everything, parsing the commentary, wondering what was really going on. Politics, and politics on TV has been a lifelong obsession for me – from a very young age I watched all the news programmes, even watching the Tory and Labour party conferences. I think back now to the feelings I had when, that Good Friday morning on April 10 1998, the agreement was signed. I was supportive, but apprehensive about whether it was really going to be the deal that changed everything. I was not then, nor even am I now, sure whether political unionism was totally on board with it. They were not always full throated in their praise or support of it. There was also the fact that British governments, and their attending agencies were not then, and are not now, to be trusted. It was the culmination of a longer journey, of course, that started with the Sinn Féin Peace Strategy of the late 1980s, the Hume-Adams talks, the Downing Street Declaration, the historic IRA ceasefires of 1994 and 1997, all of which was commonly known as the Peace Process, which, in its totality, offered hope and possibilities. It was the culmination also of a string of bold moves made by Republicans like Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness, and others, moving society on the island to a better place away from the spectres of partition, pogrom, sectarian misrule and brutal conflict. And the Good Friday Agreement did too. The reality of the possibilities that came about following the signing of the Good Friday Agreement came much slower than many would have liked. The terrible normality of British militarisation was a malignancy that was painful in its incarnation and protracted in its removal. But cross border co-operation – a thing that was so simple but seemed so impossible for decades – came to life, became real. Cross-border co-operation is something that has been championed by many organisations in Dundalk, like Louth County Council and their ground-breaking Memorandum of Understanding with Newry; Dundalk Chamber of Commerce and their continuing work with their counterpart in Newry on all aspects of business life in this part of the world and the far-reaching collaboration between DkIT and Queen’s in Belfast are just a few examples. The Good Friday Agreement was never meant to be a full settlement – it was never billed as such - but it gave the roadmap to how a full settlement could happen. It provided the parameters in which I, as a republican, can work to achieve a united Ireland. I work every day to bring it about – I have spent a large portion of my life doing that under the Good Friday Agreement. The GFA put identity and dignity at the heart of the future. It allowed people to be on this island and identify as Irish, British or anything else. It changed lives for the better. It achieved support from people like me who now, with children of my own, can see that it also drew a line in history. Their childhoods were unaffected by conflict and they never had to seek hope and possibilities – the GFA had given these to them already. The world has changed utterly, and many times over the last 25 years, and not always for the good, but hope endures despite the current DUP-maintained deadlock. Irish unity is now a conversation that is happening in all facets and walks of life. The packed Carrickdale Hotel last Thursday where people from many different backgrounds, including unionism, talked about a new Ireland and what it could look like is just the latest iteration. The Good Friday Agreement made that event possible. A quarter of a century has passed since it was signed. I am no longer a student in a house in Drumcondra, bounding towards 20 years old. It will take me some time to believe that fact too.