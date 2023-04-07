Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd's reflection on 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement: While violence has all but ended this does not in itself amount to peace

Comment

This Easter will mark the 25th anniversary since the successful conclusion of the Good Friday Agreement on April the 10th, 1998. The Agreement was an extraordinary achievement, forged in marathon discussions between all the Parties and community leaders in Northern Ireland. Held in Belfast under the Chairmanship of US Senator George Mitchell with the active support of President Bill Clinton, British PM Tony Blair and Taoiseach Bertie Aherne. The Agreement brought an end to three decades of violence which resulted in the deaths of over 3,720 people with over 47,500 injuries and ushered in a new dawn of continued stability and peace in Northern Ireland.

The Agreement however remains under threat despite the fact that the majority of voters in Northern Ireland supported its implementation. No Ministers presently holds office in Stormont, elected members cannot pass legislation, and Committee Rooms lie silent and unused. The DUP will not take their elected position as Deputy First Minister and will not presently allow the election of a new Speaker until they are satisfied that their seven tests around the Protocol are met. Significantly the North South Bodies which are a key component of the GFA no longer meet and critical meetings between Ministers North and South are at a standstill.

The 25th anniversary of the Agreement will draw political and community leaders from all sides together, along with the visit of the US President Joe Biden this will present new opportunities for all sides that simply must be grasped. The improved relations between the British and the Irish Government under their new prime Minister Rishi Sunak represents a new opportunity for renewed and strengthened dialogue and constructive outcomes. The best outcomes have always been when Dublin, London and the White House have been of the same mind. The continued rock-solid support of the EU is also critical.

Space has indeed been given by all to the DUP to make up their minds about the proposed changes to the protocol and if further movement is needed to get their consent, let’s see what can be done. However, the dark cloud of violence still hangs over the North and the recent appalling murder attempt on the life of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell by the Real IRA show all too clearly what can happen when there is a power vacuum in the North. We must not and cannot allow the return of violence.

The anniversary nevertheless provides a moment for reflection on what was achieved and what is still left to be done. In my role as Chair of the Joint Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement we undertook to meet with the Architects of the Agreement to better understand how the Agreement came to be and what lessons we can learn to inform politics today. Our committee learned a significant amount through our discussions on the immense contribution from all sides that ultimately secured peace on this island.

I now believe we need a fresh look at how we can encourage Unionists to get back to the negotiation table and most importantly get back to open and honest dialogue, the lasting peace the Good Friday Agreement has brought must be protected and secured for our future generations at all costs.

We must also renew our focus on strengthening reconciliation on both sides. It is clear the Good Friday Agreement succeeded in ending violence, progress is still needed if we are to truly secure a lasting peace and a shared society. Victims of the legacy of the Troubles must be central to these efforts at reconciliation.

Securing peace in Northern Ireland took an enormous degree of conviction, certainty and determination from its leaders and importantly it removed doubt and hesitation, and provided a platform for people to show a willingness to change. Peace on this island is the result of countless unknowable conversations where people paused, listened, changed their minds and changed history.

I am using every opportunity as both Chair of the Oireachtas Good Friday Implementation Committee and separately as Chair of the Fine Gael Northern Ireland Engagement Group to engage with all sides in Northern Ireland, I have undertaken many visits to Stormont and met all the Political Parties, I’ve met with community leaders on both sides of the divide in Belfast and Derry, I’ve met with Church leaders and community and political leaders in Derry, Newry and Armagh. My committee has met with Ministers and politicians in Westminster, met with Chuck Schumer the Senate Majority Leader and other Senators and Congressmen in the Capitol Buildings in Washington and also held discussions with senior officials in the US State Department in Washington and we have met with Irish American Leaders and the AOH.

We have also met with those bereaved and injured and traumatised by the troubles at the WAVE Trauma Centre in Belfast. This is a real place of healing for all those affected by the troubles irrespective of religious, cultural or political belief which helps all those bereaved or traumatised. I am very conscious as I write this that once again in Bragan bog in County Monaghan a search continues for the remains of the then 19-year-old teenager Columba McVeigh abducted and murdered by the IRA in 1975. His face once again can be seen today in the pages of our newspapers and on the internet. Surely Columba deserves a known and honoured resting place beside his loved ones.

The passage of time has meant some of the giants of the Peace Process are no longer with us. A particular debt is due to the contributions of John Hume, David Trimble, Albert Reynolds, Martin McGuinness, David Ervine, and Mo Mowlam.

Finally, peace in Northern Ireland remains a process. While violence has all but ended, this does not in itself amount to peace. This is not the sum total of the promise of the Good Friday Agreement. Some provisions of the Agreement are yet to be implemented while implementation in other areas needs much greater focus and determination to progress. Fundamentally, we urgently need renewed commitment to mediation and reconciliation.