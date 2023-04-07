Louth Looking forward to second visit by a US President

Comment

Eamonn Thornton showing photographs to Joe Biden, the 47th Vice President of The United States, of his 2016 visit to the Cooley Peninsula.

There are towns in America, many of them, indeed some bigger than Dundalk that have never received a visit from a serving American President, yet this area is about to experience a second visit from a President in the space of 23 years.

The first visit was by President Bill Clinton on a memorable December night in 2000 when he addressed the biggest crowd ever gathered at the Market Square, and now the incumbent occupier of the White House, Joe Biden intends to visit this part of the world this month.

The motivation for President Clinton’s visit was to bolster the fledgling Good Friday Agreement, but while President Biden is also anxious to reinforce that Agreement he is also keen to re-visit the ancestral home of his relatives on the Cooley peninsula.

According to leading Irish American genealogist Megan Smolenyak Joe Biden is roughly five-eighths Irish, with ancestral links to both Louth and Mayo.

Mr Biden’s great-great-grandfather Owen Finnegan was born in Templetown on the Cooley Peninsula in 1814, and he arrived in New York on May 31st, 1849, to be followed by his wife Jane and their children on board a ship called The Marchioness of Bute in 1850.

According to Ms Smolenyak, the Finnegans, including Mr Biden’s great-grandfather James, settled in Covert, New York before they moved to nearby Ovid. James stayed the closest to home but, after marrying Catherine Roche in 1866 and living in Rochester, New York, for several years, he moved to the outskirts of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Their son, Ambrose Finnegan, became Mr Biden’s grandfather. He had a tough start in life when his mother died before he was aged two, and his father died when he was just 10. He was raised by his uncle Peter Roche, who had a sign-making business.

It was on June 1st, 1909, that the Finnegan and Blewitt families finally linked destinies, when Ambrose Joseph Finnegan married Geraldine Catherine Blewitt and their daughter Jean later married Joseph Biden, and the President was their first child, born on November 20th, 1942.

No doubt President Biden will refer to the fact that his relatives emigrated from this area in their quest to find work in America, and that many of the Irish immigrants experienced discrimination and racism in America.

The irony is of course that today immigrants from many parts of the world are arriving on our shores in search of a living just as Mr. Biden’s relatives did a century and a half ago. They too have experienced racism and discrimination in this country, which should be a reminder to us all that an immigrant landing in Dublin airport this year, or in the future could one day lead this great country just as Joe Biden is the leader of the most powerful country in the world at a very difficult time.