Ledwidge’s ‘bittern cry’ a pause for thought

It may have taken some time to get there and along the way there were some red faces at the mess that was made in the provision of a World War Memorial in Dundalk, but in many ways the new centrepiece, which replaces the original design that caused all the embarrassment, is perhaps more appropriate in many ways.

The original design which was very similar to the artwork being created by the American artist, Sabin Howard for the National World War Memorial has now been replaced by an inscription of Francis Ledwidge’s best-known poem “A Soldier’s Grave”.

Ledwidge, as many people know, was born in Slane, and we are proud to recall that one of his first poems, written when he was just 14 was published in our sister paper, the “Drogheda Independent” in 1901.

He walked from his home outside of Slane to Drogheda on a regular basis, and on one such trip he persuaded the editor of the DI to publish his first work.

Known as the “First World War Poet” or the “Poet of the Blackbirds”, Ledwidge worked as a labourer and miner, but he was a keen patriot and nationalist who was actively involved with the Irish Volunteers.

A prodigy of Lord Dunsany who introduced Ledwidge to well-known literary figures such as William Butler Yeats to encourage his talent, he published his first volume of poems before joining the Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers in 1914.

On the front line in France, he continued to write and was killed in action in Ypres in 1917.

As an active participant in the war, and a staunch nationalist, Ledwidge knew more about the “slopes of death” as he wrote in his verse that now will forever be immortalised on the memorial outside the Garda Barracks in the Crescent in Dundalk.

In another of his well-known poems, “A Lament for Thomas MacDonagh”, Ledwidge wrote “He shall not hear the bittern cry: In the wild sky, where he is lain”.

Perhaps when passing this memorial some will stop and “hear the bittern cry” and think and pray for those who died in this terrible war.