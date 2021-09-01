Huge potential in Carlingford and Blackrock

Great to see that the seaside villages of Blackrock and Carlingford, as well as mid-Louth towns, Ardee and Dunleer are being put forward for the initiative that helps local businesses and communities improve the appearance of their premises and streetcapes.

The initiative is similar to the programme that has transformed Dundalk, giving town centre business premises a very colourful makeover.

Now with this initiative for the seaside villages of Blackrock and Carlingford the opportunity exists to try to replicate - if only in part - the famous Nyhavn the 17th century waterfront, canal and entertainment district in Copenhagen pictures of which can be immediately identified the world over as it is lined with brightly coloured buildings.

Over the centuries the gateway from the sea to the old inner city in Copenhagen has become a popular attraction for tourists and locals alike and many historical ships are docked in the harbour.

Clearly Blackrock and Carlingford does not offer the same potential, but the opportunity exists under this new initiative to considerably enhance the appeal of these two seaside villages.

Some would say that Carlingford does not need more tourists, especially the locals who tend to stay away from the town at peak times for tourists, and Blackrock is rapidly getting that way with parking now at a premium along the main street at times.

But extra investment is always needed to enhance the work that has already been done by business owners themselves and local bodies, such as the Tidy Towns committee in Blackrock, and the initiative extends not just to painting and restoring buildings, but also street furniture, shrubbery, the provision of canopies and importantly the removal of unnecessary signs and ugly wiring.

The provision of extra parking, both in the case of Blackrock and Carlingford is also essential, but finding the available space for such parks will be a problem in both villages where property prices are high.