Dundalk proud of long association with the Defence Forces and 27th Infantry Battalion

Lt. Col. Frank Colclough with Cllr. Paula Butterly, Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council inspecting members of the 27th Infantry Battalion at the Aiken Barracks 50th anniversary parade at Market Square. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Dundalk was always known as a garrison town because of its long links with the military, and it is fitting that a magnificent parade was held on Saturday last to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the 27th Battalion in the town.

The town has always been proud of its military tradition and the men and women who served with the Defence Forces.

However, there was a time when it looked as if Dundalk’s long military tradition would end, and the barracks then located at the end of Barrack Street would be closed.

That was in the 1960’s when the buildings accommodating the few soldiers remaining in the town were in such a poor state of repair that it was anticipated that without major investment, which the government was reluctant to make, closure was inevitable.

All that changed in 1969 with the outbreak of the Troubles in the North with refugees flooding over the border, and the violence that engulfed the North, spilling into the Republic.

With Dundalk, more than any other town in the republic, caught in the front line, the government had little alternative but to invest heavily in upgrading the facilities, especially the accommodation.

It was then that a new entrance was opened onto the Point Road, and the 27th Battalion was established in September, 1973 replacing the 1st and 2nd Infantry groups that were ‘ad hoc’ military structures hastily formed after the outbreak of civil unrest in the North in 1969.

The Infantry groups and later the 27th played a vital role not just in securing the border, providing support for the Gardai at road checks etc. bank escorts and on isolated occasions in engaging with illegal organisations.

Thankfully the soldiers stationed in the Dundalk barracks, now known as Aiken Barracks named after the longest serving Dail Deputy in Louth and freedom fighter, Frank Aiken, are more involved in training for participation in United Nations peacekeeping missions.

Sadly a number of men who were members of the 27th have given their lives in the noble cause of peacekeeping in foreign fields, the latest being Private Séan Rooney killed in an ambush only last December.

At a time when the world in which we live is becoming more unstable due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the rise of fringe groups who see violence as a means of achieving their political objectives it is comforting to have such a professional and dedicated group of men and women who serve in the 27th on our doorstep.