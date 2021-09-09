Could track be made made available for all to use

Frequent visitors to the Muirhevnamor District Park in recent times often commented on the steady decline in the appearance of this excellent facility for at times the only maintenance seemed to be grass cutting.

The closure too of the excellent pitch and putt course, and the manner in which the buildings on the course became a constant target for vandals only added to complete sense of neglect about the entire area.

Thankfully visitors to the facility in recent weeks will have observed that at long last a much promised upgrade of the facilities is underway with the provision of a municipal athletics track on the site of the former pitch and putt course, and a general training area which will be provided nearby.

The work is expected to cost in the region of €1.6m. and six local athletics clubs are reported to have pooled their efforts to ensure that the project in completed.

This is all very good news and hopefully will lead to athletes from the town making their name at national and international events in which they can proudly carry the name of Dundalk.

However, it should be essential that the new facilities are available to all who enjoy jogging or even a brisk walk for in an era when we are all encouraged to be more active facilities such as this which are suitable, safe, and convenient should be made available to all.

It should also be a consideration for those planning these new facilities to examine the prospects of incorporating a skate board park, for we have all seen how this leisure pursuit, or sport - whatever you call it - has increased in popularity by it’s inclusion in the Olympic Games this year.

Naturally there will be concern about providing insurance cover for such a facility, but other towns have managed to overcome this obstacle.

Why not Dundalk ?