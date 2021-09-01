Condition of popular Navvy Bank is something not to be tolerated

The return of the glorious weather again brought walkers out in force and not surprisingly the Navvy Bank was as usual a popular destination for townspeople.

Sadly many who have been absent from the town’s favourite walk for some weeks were appalled to see the that there was been an “invasion” of weeds, spreading from the river bank, and in some areas, towards the town side of the walk, they cover almost a third of the pathway.

Goodness knows the path is narrow enough for the volume of traffic it carries at peak times with pedestrians, dog walkers, prams and children on bicycles without that precious space being squeezed by an invasion of weeds.

It wouldn’t be so bad if the weeds were all harmless, but there are some, towards the lower end, near the treatment plant, that will cut the legs of those wearing shorts if they are forced to rub up against the prickly surfaces.

For years a campaign had to be mounted to get the Navvy Bank properly surfaced, and for the retaining wall to be built along the sea side.

When the work was undertaken the plan was that shrubs would be planted behind the retaining wall, and eventually the walk would have public lighting installed.

Now weeds have taken over where the shrubs should be planted, and have spilled over the walk itself, while the lighting was never installed.

There is no other way of saying this, but the level of neglect shown by the local authority for this one of the most scenic walks in any part of the country is a disgrace and someone should be held accountable - this scenic walk is one of the jewels of the town, with glorious views across Dundalk Bay towards the Cooley mountains. With lockdowns and COVID restrictions on keeping socially distanced it is an amenity that people should be encouraged to use in a safe manner for their physical and mental wellbeing.

With regular maintenance the situation would not have deteriorated to this extent, but the reality is that it is going to take a lot of money and work to redress the situation.

Sadly, this topic is one that occurs again and again and over the years, if not decades the pages of this newspaper will have featured dozens of articles of similar tone. Clearly - dare it be said - no one with authority is prepared to grasp the nettle.