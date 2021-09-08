Community and voluntary sector kept going

Now that the long awaited road map for the lifting of the Covid restrictions on our lives has been published many organisations in Dundalk, some voluntary, others providing valuable recreational, social and cultural outlets are looking at the prospect that they may be able to resume their normal activities after the long lockdown since March of last year.

The majority of these organisations had to cease all activities during the lockdown, but a minority, mostly voluntary concerns, tried as best the could to supply the essential services they provide to the needy and the vulnerable.

They did so by innovative means such as maintaining contact through online meetings and communications, and by protecting the health of their volunteers by ensuring that deliveries of food, through meals on wheels, parcels, and vouchers were made in such a way that personal contacts were kept at a minimum.

This placed great strain on the individuals involved, many of whom are retired and therefore perhaps more fearful of contracting Covid, and also on the resources of these organisations, for there was little opportunity to mount their normal fund raising activities.

It is therefore right and proper that the work of these organisations and their volunteers should be acknowledged by the entire community for at a time when they were most needed they responded with great personal sacrifice to the individuals concerned out of a sense of service to their community.

While some of these organisations continued to function in a limited and restricted manner, many others, who provided comfort and support for groups like pensioners, the mentally and physically handicapped, and those suffering from the infliction of abuse, such as drugs, alcohol or gambling, found it very difficult to function in any meaningful way because of the limits that social distancing imposed on holding meetings and gatherings.

Other groups, involved in cultural, social, the arts and sporting activities had, in many cases, to completely abandoned their schedule.

Each and every one of these organisations and groups are an integral and highly valued part of any functioning community and it is essential that they should be encouraged to get back to their normal activities as soon as possible.

For some it will be difficult for they will have lost the support of essential volunteers who may not want to return for a variety of reasons, the most obvious being the fear of returning to any activity that involves meeting others in a closed environment.

This is perfectly understandable for the last 18 months has had a dramatic impact on the way we all live our lives, and it is going to take time and a great deal of convincing before matters return to normal.

But the many who give freely off their time to run organisations and groups in Dundalk should know that their contribution is deeply appreciated, that we want them to get involved again as soon as they feel safe to do so, for they should know that collectively the make Dundalk a town of which we are proud and want to reside in.