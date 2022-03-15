Best wishes to retiring former Town Clerk

Frank Pentony addresses the attendance at the Dundalk Civic Awards ceremony after a surprise presentation to him from Cathaoirleach Cllr. Maria Doyle to mark his retirement. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Louth County Council, Director of Service, Frank Pentony who retired this week had a unique insight into both Louth’s two largest towns.

As a Droghedean, he knew his home town inside out, but in his career with Louth County Council he was the last Town Clerk in Dundalk before that position was abolished under the reform of Local Government in 2014.

During his fifteen years at Dundalk Town Clerk he oversaw a busy period in the local authority when projects such as the swimming pool which this week celebrated its 20th anniversary came to fruition.

It was perhaps a time of unparalleled capital investment in the town and county with the development of the new County Library alongside the County Museum, the construction of the final phases of the Dundalk Inner Relief Road, inlcuding the Táin Bridge, the building of County Hall and the extension to the courthouse on the site of the old County Council offices, the construction of the waste water treatment plant at Soldier’s Point, as well as the completion of the M1 throughout the county.

The scale of the capital investment and projects was significant and it must be satisfying for the former Town Clerk as he reflects on his 44 years of service that he played no small part in delivering those projects for his native county.