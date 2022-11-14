Offica and Drogheda Wolves To Celebrate Together

Drogheda Wolves are hosting a very special competition this Saturday for all of Drogheda’s rising rapper, Offica’s fans.

Making his debut gig in the TLT on December 2, and to celebrate his homecoming and their own position at the top of the Men’s National League table, Drogheda Wolves decided to collaborate with the rapper.

All ticket holders for Offica’s gig are invited to enter into a very special basketball ‘half-court shot’ competition with a chance to win €250.

Five of Offica’s fans will be selected at the game to participate and if they manage to score from the half court-line they can win or share the cash.

Alongside the competition at the game, Offica will also perform a small hint of what’s to come at his gig next month.

The very exciting competition will take place at half time during the Men’s National League game against Dublin Lions at 7.30pm on, November 19, Saturday.

Offica is a real Wolves supporter and often attends home games when he can.

Con Crowley, manager of the Drogheda Wolves Men’s National League team said, “We are delighted to welcome Offica and his fans to our next home game as celebration of his success, which in many ways mirrors Drogheda Wolves own success in recent years, both helping put Drogheda on the map to new audiences. “

Offica and his group A92 are performing at the TLT on December 2nd and tickets are available from Ticketmaster and the TLT box office

Tickets for the Mens National League games can be purchased via the Drogheda Wolves Instagram and Facebook page.