Ó Fiaich congratulate class of 2021 on their results

Ichiro Bridges discusses his plans for NUIG, where he will study Law and Human Rights with teacher Mr. Shaun Deery in Ó Fiaich College. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The management and staff of Ó Fiaich College have congratulated the class of 2021 for what can only be described as tremendous and well deserved results in their Leaving Cert, and Leaving Cert Applied.

“Students have worked relentlessly over the past number of years and the evidence of such is seen in their results and achievements. Throughout two forced school closures this group of young people together with their teachers set the bar for others through their motivation and work ethic which was second to none”.

The principal, Mr McGovern and the senior cycle year head Brendan O’Malley congratulated the students in an outdoor event at the Ó Fiaich campus this week. The class of 2021 are progressing to a wide variety of higher education courses such as Law and Human Rights in NUIG, General Nursing in UCD, Architecture in WIT and Civil Engineering in Carlow IT to name but a few. A number of these students are also enrolling in further education courses in Ó Fiaich Institute, with Pre-University Arts, Pre-Nursing and Social Care proving most popular.

“We thank the class of 2021 for their contribution to Ó Fiaich College over the years and look forward to hearing of their success in the coming years”, stated Mr O’Malley.