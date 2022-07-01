‘Zero tolerance’ approach to domestic abuse welcomed

North Louth Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the new government strategy for tackling domestic, gender and sexual abuse.

The strategy unveiled this week featured a raft of measures including the doubling prison sentences for domestic abuse convictions and a huge increase in the number of refuge spaces across the country.

“It’s very welcome to see what is now the third national Domestic, Sexual & Gender-Based Violence Strategy,” said Senator McGreehan.

She added: “This strategy and appropriate legislation must be brought quickly through the Oireachtas as time is of the essence and our zero-tolerance approach to domestic abuse cannot have a time-stamp."

“The issue of domestic and gender-based violence is a scourge on us all and this strategy needs to be felt at all corners of society to ensure a safer country for everyone.”

She said that Fianna Fail is “committed to taking a zero-tolerance approach to gender-based violence and abuse, and it’s imperative we continue to invest in support for those experiencing abuse.”

“We recently published a policy document on domestic violence and I would hope the Minister for Justice will assess the proposal of a domestic violence register as she continues her work in this area.”