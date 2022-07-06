Yvonne Mullen who set up her natural skincare company LORE last year

Yvonne Mullen's home in Jenkinstown on the scenic Cooley peninsula is surrounded by the beauty of nature so it’s not at all surprising that she uses natural products in her skincare range ‘LORE’.

She always enjoyed experimenting and making her own products and during the pandemic, trained as a holistic therapist.

“The pandemic gave me more time to study so I did and course and workshop during that time.”

She had made skincare products for herself, family and friends for many years, and then made the big leap to launch her own business last year, selling them to members of the public.

"I use all natural ingredients which are ethically sourced and sustainable,” she says. “The products are all eco-friendly and paraben-free.”

“LORE means tradition and knowledge and I use a lot of plants and ingredients that have been used down the years,” she says. “It’s a mix of traditional ways mixed with scientific knowledge. It’s about the past, present and future.”

She is passionate about the healing qualities of plants which has been handed down from generation to generation.

Yvonne began selling her natural skincare products at craft fairs as well as launching her own website.

The range includes lip balms, body lotion bars, day cream and facial serum made with essential oils.

They are, she says, suitable for all skin types and the response from customers has been very positive.

"Everyone loves them,” she says.

She joined Louth Craftmark this year and is looking forward to taking part in the Craft Fair in Dundalk’s St Nicholas Quarter on Saturday July 9th.

"It’s nice to meet customers and get their feedback,” she says.

To see Yvonne’s range of products, visit www.lorenaturalskincare.ie