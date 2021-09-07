Young Women’s Project offers support in many practical ways to those attending

Stephanie Callan is one of the young women who attend the Young Women’s Group at Ait na Daoine.

As a young mum with three children, she appreciates the opportunity it gives her to get out of the house and chat to other women, and to learn new skills.

Originally from Bay Estate, she now lives in Muirhevnamore and finds that the group has helped to get to know people and make friends.

"It’s very good. You can go there and be yourself. Everyone is very understanding and there’s no judgement.”

As an early school-leaver, Stephanie appreciates the opportunity to go on different courses and take part in various activities.

Many of her friends are involved and she likes the fact that they can “have a bit of craic” alongside the more formal aspects of the project.

“It’s great for people who don’t have a support network – what’s said here is kept here so you can be confident about saying what you want to,” she says.

The group caters for young women aged 18 to 25.

Alongside the social, John Connolly of Ait na Daoine, says the project delivers modules across topics such mental health and sexual health.

Participants who completed a recent course, which concluded with a day out in Ti Chulainn, Co Armagh, will be going on to do a mentoring programme so that they in turn, can pass on the knowledge which they have learned to others.

"It’s about up-skilling, about giving them the opportunity to get out of the house and meet other women who are in a similar situation.”