Young musicians looking forward to NCH concert

The Music Generation Senior Strings who are playing at the Festival of Youth Orchestras in the National Concert Hall on Saturday

Louth will be well represented when the Irish Association of Youth Orchestras (IAYO) returns to the National Concert Hall in Dublin for their annual Festival of Youth Orchestras on Saturday, February 19th .

Among the talented young musician taking part are Music Generation Louth Senior String Orchestra and Dundalk Grammar School Orchestra, who will be joining other youth orchestras from around the country.

It has been a challenging time for the young musicians but they are now ready to put all that behind them as they back out on the road and on stage, says Gemma Murray, director of Music Generation Louth.

"Our orchestra has been running since 2012 and our first generation of players have now moved on to university and college and now a new group is taking their place.”

The leader of the orchestra is 15 year old Molly Grogan, who is a junior cert student at St Vincent’s.

In common with the other orchestra members, she has been busy practising at home.

Maggie Schmit only took up the violin when she was in Transition Year.

A pupil of Colaiste Ris, she explains that she had to take up a new hobby as part of her Gaisce challenge, and as she had always wanted to learn an instrument, decided that was the time to do it.

Laura MacArtain has been playing since was was just seven years of age, thanks to the Music Generation Strings Programme for Schools.

As she was the tallest in her class at St Malachy’s Girls School, she was given the double bass to play and she hasn’t looked back.

Now a second year student at The Marist, she says she is looking forward getting out and playing on stage after such a long break.

Brother and sister Caelan and Siran Farina from Clogherhead began playing the fiddle through the Music Generation’s fiddle programme for schools. They play both traditional and classical music and had great fun when Drogheda hosted the Fleadh.

"It’s great that we are all going to be able to play together again,” says Claire Flanagan, who plays the violin.

Daniel Guo is one of the youngest members of the orchestra. A sixth class pupil at Dundalk Grammar School he plays the cello.

Gemma pays tribute to the dedication of all the musicians who continued with their practising during lockdown and who took part in various classes and workshops on Zoom when they were unable to meet in person.

The Music Generation Strings Orchestra will be performing three pieces in Saturday’s concert; The Sleeping Beauty Waltz by Tchaikovsky, music from The Hunger Games, and a new piece which was composed especially by Tiffany Qui, who is currently studying in the Royal Academy Of Music in London. Tiffany, who is a past pupil of Dundalk Grammar School has composed a brand new piece called “Castle Roche Fantasy” inspired by the tragic legend of Castle Roche, located north of Dundalk.

Meanwhile, the Dundalk Grammar School Orchestra, with leader Grace Keneally and soloist Richie Dunne, will be performing Flight of the Silverbird and Impossible from ‘Two Steps From Hell’, the Karl Jenkins piece ‘Palladoo’ and the Elbow hit ‘One Day Like This’,