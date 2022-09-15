Young man dies after being hit by train near Gormanston station

The incident took place at Gormanston on Wednesday night.

Gardai are continuing to investigate the circumstances behind the death of a man in his 20s after being hit by a train near Gormanston, Co Meath.

The young man died at the scene, and a second man was injured, but it is not life-threatening.

The incident happened on the main Belfast-Dublin line shortly before 9.30pm on Wednesday night, just outside Gormanston railway station.

Emergency services and gardai attended the scene, where the seriously injured man was treated, however was pronounced dead at the scene.

Services were suspended for a short time while the driver was also treated for shock but reopened later.

The deceased man’s remains have been removed to Navan Hospital, where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardai believe no foul play was involved in the tragic accident.