Young Louth artists go up for Texaco competition

Pictured is adjudicator, Seán Kissane, holding two of the entries received from Drogheda this year – a work entitled ‘Colourful Horse’ (left) by a pupil from Sandpit National School and another entitled ‘Rainbow Trout’ by a pupil from the Arthouse.

A number of young Louth artists submitted entries to this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition, and are currently having their works evaluated as the judging process gets underway.

The young artists, following in the footsteps of leading Irish artists who took part during their early lives such as renowned figures, Graham Knuttel, Robert Ballagh, Dorothy Cross and Bernadette Madden will be judged as part of the 68th year of the Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

The competition is the longest-running art sponsorship in Ireland, first held in 1955. The event is hosted by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, a company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.

Winners in the seven age categories, including one exclusively for artworks by young artists with special needs, will be announced in late May.

The event will be adjudicated by Seán Kissane, a curator of exhibitions at the Irish Museum of Modern Art.