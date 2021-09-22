You can’t put a price on craic says Dundalk author Luke Cassidy

You read it here first.

But knowing you, you’ve probably felt it in the air by now. There’s something happening out there, isn’t there? And I’m not talking about the loosening of restrictions - though that’s certainly welcome. I mean in the town.

If you’re reading the Argus you’ve probably lived in Dundalk long enough to know. To have heard the stories about the bad old days, if not lived them first hand. Things have changed, but there’s something in being a bit of an outsider to be proud of. I reckon anyone who’s listened to Jinx Lennon knows that I’m not the first to say it.

There’s something in that, in being unburdened by precedent perhaps, that leaves space for the imagination. For boldness. And it’s a bit of a hallmark - it’s what we’re known for around here. It’s certainly what inspired me in writing Iron Annie, the novel I published this month, which is largely set in Dundalk. But it’s clear to me that this publication was very much part of a wave of creativity coming out of the region in recent years.

Some of us have sensed it, see. You might have, too. We sensed that the town is turning point. We scratched our heads trying to figure out what it was, this juncture, while life was happening around us. Jobs, gigs, projects, passions - the whole lot. Bands formed and unformed, books and poems were written, long nights unfurled themselves beneath the open skies. But we couldn’t get away from it, that sense that there was something potent here, that it didn’t need to be special for happening elsewhere. That it could be right here.

And that’s how Juncture Arts came to be formed. Over lockdown, we brainstormed and prepared, made applications and planned.

Juncture Arts is a new production company based here in Dundalk, with the aim of capturing this special energy of place. Later this year we’ll take it on a national theatre tour, but first we’re delighted to be able to present to the public a suite of four events, funded by the government’s Local Live Performance scheme, administered by Louth County Council. We’re calling it Light the Beacon, a series of events that hopes to signal the end to what we’ve all been living through, a return to celebration and togetherness. It’s a chance to celebrate some of the finest talent the region has to offer, in North Louth’s best venues.

On the Friday September 24th, we’ll host Alfi, The Dandelion Few and the Mary Wallopers for what promises to be an unforgettable concert at the Dundalk Gaol - Oriel Centre. On Saturday the 25th, we’ll be at the Carlingford Heritage Centre with Somefinn, Elephant & Dominic Jones. On Monday the 27th we’ll be returning to the town to host an festive evening at the Spirit Store, headlined by Æmak, supported by L’Arry, Hugh Cooney, John Jack Riot and Fancy Dan & the Renagade Rascals. Anyone who can’t get a ticket for upstairs can come along to the quay for some outdoor craic. On Thursday the 30th, I’ll be joined by award-winning writer Niamh Campbell to launch my novel properly at An Táin Arts Centre. And when I say properly, I mean there’ll be music courtesy of newly-formed border-punk band False Slag. There’s even rumours of wine!

All events are completely free, but must be booked online through An Táin Arts Centre’s ticketing system, with the exception of the Spirit Store event on the 27th, which is through their system. We hope to see you there.

Luke Cassidy is a writer from Dundalk. His debut novel ‘Iron Annie’ has been published by Bloomsbury Press.