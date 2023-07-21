XOCEAN plans to increase workforce to 500 as it opens new Technical Centre in Co Louth

Andrea Phillips and James Ives, Xocean with Minister Dara Calleary TD and Senator Erin McGreehan in the Xocean Technical Centre, Rathcor. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Tucked down a narrow country lane on the Cooley peninsula in Louth is a world-leading company making waves in the way that ocean data is collected.

This week, XOCEAN, welcomed welcomed Minister of State forTrade Promotion and Digital Transformation, Dara Calleary TD, to mark the official opening of its new Technical Centre, at Rathcor.

James Ives, company founder and CEO revealed that the company has doubled its workforce to over 200 over the past 12 months and plans to increase it to 500 over the next two years.

Having previously worked in Open Hydro in Greenore, James founded XOCEAN in 2017, having identified a gap in the market for the provision of ocean data which is expanding rapidly, driven largely by the requirements of offshore wind developers.

"The sea is absolutely littered with wrecks and ordinance,” he said, explaining that it was their job to go in and use their technologies to map the seabed.

The Xocean Technical Centre, Rathcor. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

XOCEAN uses innovative marine robotics known as Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs) to survey the seabed for a growing list of international customers from energy companies to government agencies.

This data can be used for a wide range of purposes, from providing essential information for off shore wind farms to surveying fish stock.

This technology used on the USVs is designed and manufactured by the company at its new Technical Centre, which was created as a template as they develop operations in other locations such as the United States, Australia and Asia.

"We aim to copy what we have here,” said Mr Ives.

The centre is the base for a team of highly qualified engineers and robotic experts who ensure that the vessels are serviced on returning from offshore missions all over the world.

The company also employs remote workers and was able to continue operating during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The catamarans on which the remotely operated date-gathering sensors are placed are manufactured for the company by a boat builder in Northern Ireland.

To date, XOCEAN has manufactured 30 USVs and has a growing list of clients, particularly in the area of offshore wind farms.

"We are passionate about the growth of clean energy,” said Mr Ives, saying that the company’s growth is “driven largely by the major expansion of the international offshore wind market and the need for clean, renewable energy globally.”

"XOCEAN is delighted to be supporting many of the world’s largest energy companies through the delivery of safe, cost-effective and ultra-low-impact ocean data. The future looks set to be an exciting time for XOCEAN as we continue to grow our brilliant team and our fleet of USVs to meet growing market demands”.

Describing the innovative work being undertaken by XOCEAN as “very interesting and excited, Minister gallery said he was delighted of official open the new Technical Centre.

“Ireland is one of the largest maritime states in Europe and has become a global leader in the USV market and marine-tech sector. Supported by the Government through Enterprise Ireland, XOCEAN is a young, but truly innovative company which is offering a safe and efficient USV service with both economic and environmental efficiencies. This is a fitting example of a highly innovative Irish company based in the region, providing a jobs boost in the local area while also making an impact in the global marine-tech sector.”

“Enterprise Ireland works closely with Irish companies to help them build scale and expand their reach in overseas markets,” Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland added: XOCEAN is a fast-growing company in the marine-tech space and is a perfect example of an Irish technology company with global ambition. With plans to continue to roll out USVs in multiple sectors and markets, Enterprise Ireland looks forward to continuing to work with the XOCEAN team as it grows and expands internationally while creating jobs at home in the local region.”