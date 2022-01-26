WOW! Dawn’s seal of approval from top UK businesswoman

A local entrepreneur has received the stamp of approval from one of the most successful businesswomen in the world.

Dawn Finnegan from Drogheda was recognised by British entrepreneur Jacqueline Gold CBE for her success in the beauty industry, and awarded with a prestigious #WOW badge.

Dawn who owns Golden Angel Tan, a company which she started during the pandemic, was the winner selected by Jacqueline after she entered ‘Women on Wednesday’ – a competition launched by Jacqueline in 2011 to celebrate the growing number of female entrepreneurs and businesswomen.

"It is such an honour to be recognised by someone with Jacqueline’s reputation and it has has given me so much motivation, and it makes all the blood, sweat and tears of launching a product solo worth while,” says Dawn, who also runs a successful blog Dawn LA. “I set up Golden Tan Angel on my own during the pandemic, and it is really starting to pay off now.”

Women on Wednesday (#WOW) takes place every week and is run through Jacqueline’s Twitter and Instagram page. When selecting the winners, Jacqueline looks for businesses that are interesting, that have strong brand values and that she thinks have potential to grow and succeed in their industry. She looks for quality products and services, well designed websites and entrepreneurs who demonstrate good business acumen and who have spotted a gap in the market that meets the consumer’s needs.

Golden Angel Tan is an Award Winning Irish Tanning Brand which was born on November 11th 2020 during the Covid19 pandemic.

“Golden Angel Tan is a great small business that was created during lockdown,” Jacqueline Gold said. “Dawn had to close her make-up studio and decided to diversify her offering, launching her own line of vegan friendly and animal-cruelty free self-tanning products. I love that this business was born out of adversity and wish Dawn huge success in the future”

“I get such incredible support locally, and now this opens up a whole new market to me, as well as giving me fire in my belly to push on,” adds Dawn. “I am expanding into a new range called Bombshell Beauty and will be launching new products next month, so watch this space!”

For more information about Golden Angel Tan, please visit www.dawnla.ie.