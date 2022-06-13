Worship at the Temple of Annie this Friday at McHugh’s Venue

Some people painted, some made bread, but luckily for music fans in Drogheda, some stalwarts of the local scene decided to dust off their instruments and make a welcome return!

Almost two years in the making, local six-piece outfit Temple Annie have lit up the stage on two occasions now with some familiar faces making a return to the gigging scene.

They’re back once more this Friday night night in McHugh’s Venue at 8pm, and it’s a night not to be missed.

The original quartet of Ciara Callaghan, Geoff Fay, Amanda Maples and Ants Kierans have been joined by Gavan Kierans and Jack White (both of 1980s heartthrobs Dorian Mood) who provide a bit of added colour (albeit grey) to the proceedings.

Boasting a heady mixture of superbly crafted songs and deliciously-toned vocals courtesy of main song-writers Callaghan (vocals, guitar) and Maples (percussion, vocals), Fay’s searing guitar is complimented by White’s keyboards and topped off with the dynamic and driving rhythms of Ants Kierans (drums) and Gavan Kierans (bass guitar).Temple Annie came and The band conquered when they played the venue at the beginning of May. If The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac had a crazy weekend this is what the result might sound like. Pure Bliss.

Kick off is at 8, so don’t be late! Admission cover charge at the door.