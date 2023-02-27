World’s top street artists for SEEK 2023

Niels van Swaemen and Kaspar van Leek mural which was named the best of 2022 by Street Art Cities

The duo of artists responsible for the world’s most popular mural of 2022 as announced by Street Art Cities are coming to Dundalk for the SEEK Urban Arts Festival 2023.

Studio Giftig, comprising Netherlands-based artists Niels van Swaemen and Kaspar van Leek will be painting a mural telling the story of Lady Roesia de Verdu, who was responsible for the building of the magnificant Roche Castle.

This year’s SEEK festival will get underway on Saturday July 1 and will run over a number of weeks with an exciting line-up of themes to be explored including links to our mythological past, industrial legacy, and Anglo-Norman heritage.

The festival is focused on utilising the arts, alongside Dundalk’s cultural heritage, to help regenerate, refocus and enrich the overall perception of the town in a highly visual and artistic way.

This will be the 5th year of the festival, which also lays claim to having the tallest mural in Ireland as part of its collection, when it commissioned the depiction of Lugh (Lú) on the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dundalk.

"It gives us great pleasure to announce the second instalment for this year’s festival, Lady Roesia de Verdun of Roche Castle, one of the most powerful female figures at that time in Ireland,” said Town Centre Commercial Manager Martin McElligott.

Details have already been announced of the first mural, the boy Setanta, which will be created by South African artist Mister Copy.

“To get a good account of a place we really need to peel back the layers as far as we possibly can, and the different moments and people that sit between those layers,” said Martin. “ Over the last few years, the SEEK Urban Arts murals have become part of the DNA of the town, a fingerprint of our unique identity and backstory. We are very excited about the themes that have been chosen this year and the artists that have been chosen to bring these stories to life.”

“Lady Roesia de Verdun is often portrayed almost as a pantomime, or fairytale villain, as an intimidating, scary and even malevolent figure, who had few scruples,” said Heritage Officer Brendan McSherry.

“However, she was also a wife, a mother of five children, a widow (several times) and, most unusually in this period of history, a castle builder – in fact she was the only woman ever to build a castle in Ireland, making her one of the most powerful women of her time!”

Once again the team at Creative Spark will be partnering with Dundalk BIDS to deliver SEEK 2023. “Building on the past four years’ success, we hope this year will be even bigger and better, supporting artists and celebrating our town,” said Creative Spark Director Sarah Daly.