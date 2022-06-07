World Ocean Day being marked by ten beach cleans in Co Louth

Ten beach clean-ups are taking place in Louth on Wednesday May 8th to to celebrate World Ocean Day.

These beach cleans will involve over 300 volunteers and comes after great community support already this year.

As one of this year’s chosen charities of PayPal, Clean Coasts has been working with employees from PayPal to develop a coastal programme in Co. Louth. The programme includes marram grass planting to combat erosion, family beach cleaning events, beach information and interactive hubs, and looking into an online erosion monitoring model that can be used on the Clean Coasts website.

There has also been cross-collaboration with local registered Clean Coasts groups in Co. Louth including Cooley Community Alert and Costa Aláinn Termonfeckin.

Some of these actions are yet to happen this summer, but a couple of events have already taken place. Clean Coasts teamed up with Cooley Community Alert on April 23rd to run a Roadshow event which included a biodiversity stand and beach clean. There were quite a few PayPal employees, but also members from Louth Volunteers, An Garda Síochána, and locals. A huge amount of rubbish was collected off the coastline by Rockmarshall.

Clean Coasts organised a marram grass planting session at Termonfeckin on May 21st, teaming up with local group Costa Aláinn. The event required a lot of pre-work planning of meetings with local landowners Seapoint Golf Links, and discussion with Louth County Council about local protections. PayPal provided the bulk of the approximately 40 people that showed up on a Saturday morning to do the planting, but members of the local community also helped, and the Golf club contributed with refreshments. Planning is afoot for the next PayPal event this summer.

In addition, by teaming up with Cooley Community Alert, Clean Coasts engaged with local schools around the local area to educate on marine topics and tackle marine litter. Clean Coasts facilitated workshops and beach cleans with Scoil Naomh Loran , Omeath, Rathcor N.S. Knockbridge N.S. and Muchgrange N.S..