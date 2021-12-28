Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.4°C Dublin

World class greenway: Harding welcomes latest developments

Meath Cllr Wayne Harding Expand

Close

Meath Cllr Wayne Harding

Meath Cllr Wayne Harding

Meath Cllr Wayne Harding

droghedaindependent

Cllr Wayne Harding has said that work is on going on the design of the Boyne Greenway between The Battle of the Boyne site and Navan and an emerging route will be discussed with landowners before going on public display in early 2022.

"The Boyne Greenway has the potential to be one of the major tourist attractions in the country,” said Cllr Harding. “From the beach in Bettystown to the Battle of the Boyne site is well advanced taking in the town of Drogheda’.

He adds that the Villages of Duleek and Donore will benefit greatly and Slane Castle has been very proactive in developing a 5km route off the Greenway around Slane village.

Add in Bru na Boinne, Slane castle and eventually the town of Trim and you have 46km of spectacular beauty and views that can be navigated by foot, cycle or boat" he said. "In time we will emerge from the pandemic to what will be a world class Greenway".

This is Louth Newsletter

Your weekly fix of local news and sport headlines from Louth, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Privacy